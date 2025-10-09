On the Line | The Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of college football games

Iowa @ Wisconsin

Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (18-12): Iowa – The Heartland Trophy is one of the most underrated trophies in sports. It will belong to the Hawkeyes once again.

Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (18-12): Iowa – The Rusty Toolbox game will be more entertaining.

Chris Meglio, Football Reporter (18-12): Iowa – Go Hawks.

Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (16-14): Iowa – I hope Wisconsin keeps Luke Fickell (I hate him)!

Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (16-14): Iowa –Iowa will jump past the Badgers easily. Hawks by a million.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (13-17): Iowa – Badgers’ struggles give the Hawkeyes an edge.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (15-15): Iowa – Does Iowa need a QB to beat the Badgers? We may find out.

No. 1 Ohio State @ No. 17 Illinois

Schultz: Ohio State – I want to pick the Illini, but the Buckeyes just have too much talent.

McGowan: Illinois – I L L — I N I is the best chant in sports.

Meglio: Ohio State – I’m convinced they’ll win it all again.

Carrithers: Ohio State – Number 1 team in the nation for a reason. Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith both top five odds for Heisman, that’s scary for anyone to face.

Gan: Ohio State – Illinois is on fraud watch for me. Ohio State’s got this in the bag.

Bohnenkamp: Ohio State – The Illini story was fun for a while.

Brummond: Ohio State – I can’t find a loss on OSU’s schedule.

No. 8 Alabama @ No. 14 Missouri

Schultz: Missouri – That state still doesn’t know how to spell, but man do they have a good football team.

McGowan: Alabama – No, no, not Brad’s favorite band. Just the team.

Meglio: Alabama – I need to see Kadyn Proctor lined up as a wideout again.

Carrithers: Alabama – I could vomit looking at this, ew.

Gan: Alabama – I know last week I said Bama was overrated, but I just can’t stand Mizzou. Roll tide!

Bohnenkamp: Alabama – The Tide is alive again.

Brummond: Alabama – This might be the best game of the weekend.

No. 7 Indiana @ No. 3 Oregon

Schultz: Indiana – The Hoosiers find a way to win a shootout. Fernando Mendoza is elite.

McGowan: Oregon – Do the Hoosiers travel on the priest’s bus to Eugene? Wait, wrong sport.

Meglio: Indiana – Good coaching can change everything. Give me Curt Cignetti.

Carrithers: Oregon – Quack Quack (that translates to Oregon will win in duck language).

Gan: Oregon – Indiana would’ve lost to Iowa if the Hawks didn’t choke at the end. Oregon will win by a landslide

Bohnenkamp: Oregon – A little reality for the Hoosiers.

Brummond: Oregon – Ducks look like the Big Ten’s best team.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs Texas

Schultz: Oklahoma – Whoever bet on Arch Manning to win the Heisman is a sick, sick individual.

McGowan: Oklahoma – Never seen the musical, but why the exclamation mark?

Meglio: Texas – Arch redemption game incoming.

Carrithers: Oklahoma – Arch Manning strikes confidence into defenders.

Gan: Oklahoma – Arch Manning, you are NOT a Heisman contender. The Sooners deserve more credit than what they’ve received.

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma – Remember when Texas was No. 1?

Brummond: Oklahoma – It doesn’t matter who plays at QB for the Sooners.

No. 15 Michigan @ USC

Schultz: USC – Bryce Underwood’s struggles on the road will come back to bite him.

McGowan: USC – West coast, best coast.

Meglio: USC – Only a madman calls for two upsets in one week (that’s me).

Carrithers: Michigan – The travel will be just fine for this Wolverine squad.

Gan: Michigan – Although they’ll be in the LA Coliseum, Michigan will find a way to win. They always miraculously do.

Bohnenkamp: Michigan – These used to be fun Rose Bowl games.

Brummond: USC – The winner may find itself in the playoff mix.