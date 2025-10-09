The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

On the Line | The Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of college football games

There’s a three-way tie atop the leaderboard, but can a loaded Week 7 slate could produce a new leader?
Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor
October 9, 2025
Emma Calabro
Players prepare for a play during a BIG10 matchup between the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The Hoosiers defeated the Hawkeyes 20-15.

Iowa @ Wisconsin 

Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (18-12): Iowa – The Heartland Trophy is one of the most underrated trophies in sports. It will belong to the Hawkeyes once again. 

Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (18-12): Iowa – The Rusty Toolbox game will be more entertaining. 

Chris Meglio, Football Reporter (18-12): Iowa – Go Hawks. 

Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (16-14): Iowa – I hope Wisconsin keeps Luke Fickell (I hate him)! 

Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (16-14): Iowa –Iowa will jump past the Badgers easily. Hawks by a million.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (13-17): Iowa – Badgers’ struggles give the Hawkeyes an edge.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (15-15): Iowa – Does Iowa need a QB to beat the Badgers? We may find out.

No. 1 Ohio State @ No. 17 Illinois 

Schultz: Ohio State – I want to pick the Illini, but the Buckeyes just have too much talent. 

McGowan: Illinois – I L L — I N I is the best chant in sports. 

Meglio: Ohio State – I’m convinced they’ll win it all again.

Carrithers: Ohio State – Number 1 team in the nation for a reason. Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith both top five odds for Heisman, that’s scary for anyone to face.

Gan: Ohio State – Illinois is on fraud watch for me. Ohio State’s got this in the bag.

Bohnenkamp: Ohio State – The Illini story was fun for a while.

Brummond: Ohio State – I can’t find a loss on OSU’s schedule.

No. 8 Alabama @ No. 14 Missouri 

Schultz: Missouri – That state still doesn’t know how to spell, but man do they have a good football team. 

McGowan: Alabama – No, no, not Brad’s favorite band. Just the team. 

Meglio: Alabama –  I need to see Kadyn Proctor lined up as a wideout again.

Carrithers: Alabama – I could vomit looking at this, ew. 

Gan: Alabama – I know last week I said Bama was overrated, but I just can’t stand Mizzou. Roll tide!

Bohnenkamp: Alabama – The Tide is alive again.

Brummond: Alabama – This might be the best game of the weekend.

No. 7 Indiana @ No. 3 Oregon 

Schultz: Indiana – The Hoosiers find a way to win a shootout. Fernando Mendoza is elite.  

McGowan: Oregon – Do the Hoosiers travel on the priest’s bus to Eugene? Wait, wrong sport. 

Meglio: Indiana – Good coaching can change everything. Give me Curt Cignetti.

Carrithers: Oregon – Quack Quack (that translates to Oregon will win in duck language).

Gan: Oregon – Indiana would’ve lost to Iowa if the Hawks didn’t choke at the end. Oregon will win by a landslide

Bohnenkamp: Oregon – A little reality for the Hoosiers.

Brummond: Oregon – Ducks look like the Big Ten’s best team.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs Texas 

Schultz: Oklahoma – Whoever bet on Arch Manning to win the Heisman is a sick, sick individual. 

McGowan: Oklahoma – Never seen the musical, but why the exclamation mark? 

Meglio: Texas – Arch redemption game incoming.

Carrithers: Oklahoma – Arch Manning strikes confidence into defenders.

Gan: Oklahoma – Arch Manning, you are NOT a Heisman contender. The Sooners deserve more credit than what they’ve received. 

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma – Remember when Texas was No. 1?

Brummond: Oklahoma – It doesn’t matter who plays at QB for the Sooners.

No. 15 Michigan @ USC 

Schultz: USC – Bryce Underwood’s struggles on the road will come back to bite him. 

McGowan: USC – West coast, best coast. 

Meglio: USC – Only a madman calls for two upsets in one week (that’s me).

Carrithers: Michigan – The travel will be just fine for this Wolverine squad.

Gan: Michigan – Although they’ll be in the LA Coliseum, Michigan will find a way to win. They always miraculously do.

Bohnenkamp: Michigan – These used to be fun Rose Bowl games. 

Brummond: USC – The winner may find itself in the playoff mix.

