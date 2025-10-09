Letter to the Editor | Jayne Finch will fight for every student

I strongly support Jayne Finch’s re-election to the Iowa City Council School District school board.

because she has been a steady and effective voice for students, families, and staff. For more than eight years, Jayne has been deeply involved in our community schools, consistently advocating for fairness, equity, and safe learning environments. She understands firsthand the needs of families and the challenges ahead.

On the board, Jayne has fought for equitable access to resources, modern school facilities, and academic opportunities for every student. She successfully championed the addition of the fine arts improvements to the facility master plan and worked to secure increased pay for para-educators who serve high-needs students. Her leadership reflects persistence, accountability, and a commitment to keeping students at the center of every decision.

Beyond her board service, Jayne’s career as a physician assistant and her volunteer work with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters highlight her lifelong dedication to serving the public.

At a time when public education faces unprecedented pressures, we need experienced and thoughtful leaders like Jayne Finch—leaders who listen, who act, and who always put students first. On Nov. 4, please join me in voting to re-elect Jayne Finch to the ICCSD school board. Our schools and our community are stronger with her leadership.

Sincerely,

Angela Rogers

Coralville, IA