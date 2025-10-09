Iowa men’s basketball’s Bennett Stirtz ready for introduction to the Big Ten

ROSEMONT, IL— Iowa men’s basketball went through a major reconstruction this past offseason, with new head coach Ben McCollum bringing an entirely new vibe to Iowa City.

After back-to-back seasons without an NCAA tournament appearance, longtime coach Fran McCaffery was dismissed from the program. McCollum’s arrival was followed by several of his players from Drake.

Kael Combs. Cam Manyawu. Tavion Banks. Each name generated more and more buzz from the Hawkeye faithful, but one name stood out above the rest – fourth-year point guard Bennett Stirtz.

“To begin with, it was kind of a lot,” Stirtz said at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday. “As the season gets closer and closer, it starts to pull back up again. The hype is getting there, and we all like it. We’re starting to feel the excitement.”

The guard also noted the impact that the fanbase has had on the transition to a new conference.

“I think they’re excited for a new change, and we gave it to them,” Stirtz said. “I’m really looking forward to having a sold-out Carver. I haven’t been to a game there, but [I’m] looking forward to it. [I] heard it gets loud.”

Stirtz’s collegiate career is one that has been marked by continuous growth.

Upon graduating from Liberty High School in Missouri, Stirtz played at the Division II level for McCollum at Northwest Missouri State, setting off a remarkable career that saw him average 12.6 points per game and earn 2022-23 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Freshman of the Year.

Stirtz followed McCollum to Drake for the 2024-25 season and established himself as one of the top point guards in the nation. He led the Bulldogs to a school-record 31 victories while posting 19.2 points and 5.7 assists per contest, earning him the 2024-25 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year award.

Stirtz kept that momentum rolling into the postseason, helping No. 11-seeded Drake take down the No. 6-seeded Missouri Tigers, 67-57, in a first round upset victory. The guard recorded 21 points, four assists, and a rebound in the win, which marked the Bulldogs’ first trip to the second round since 1971.

Manyawu addressed the fact that this season could provide an even smoother offense for his teammate.

“I’d say that we didn’t do a good enough job making it easier on him,” Manyawu said. “I felt at times, Bennett had to overwork to get shots and whatnot. I think this year it’s going to be a lot more smooth sailing and easier to get buckets, just because we have more spacing.”

With his final college season on the horizon, Stirtz is already generating high standards from fans and media alike, with McCollum noting Stirtz’s NBA potential.

“I think as he goes up levels, I think he gets better,” McCollum said. “I think he’s pretty good. I think he can play there now.”

The head coach also discussed his team’s publicity and efforts to get fans reinvested in the program.

“It seems like people are excited to come out to games, and they’re excited to support the team,” McCollum said. “My message is, we want them to be with us, and we want them to be a part of what we’re trying to do here.”