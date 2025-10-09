Iowa men’s basketball notebook | New-look Hawkeyes discuss new campaign at Big Ten Media Days

ROSEMONT, IL – The season is still just under a month away, but the Iowa men’s basketball team is already generating a palpable buzz around town.

While the selection of new head coach Ben McCollum and highly-anticipated players as fourth-year Bennett Stirtz and third-years Cam Manyawu and Kael Combs may be old news, the changes that the new roster has brought to Iowa City are still enough to keep the fans excited.

“The reception has been amazing,” Manyawu said in a press conference. “Everybody’s been super excited and welcoming. You go out to a store, and they ask if you play basketball. They’re like ‘Welcome to Iowa City.’”

The third-year also expressed excitement at getting to deliver for those fans.

“They can’t wait to support us,” Manyawu said. “I just can’t wait to get out there and put out a good product for them and play in front of a sold out arena, get it packed out there.”

While Fran McCaffery remains the winningest head coach in program history, amassing 297 wins between 2010-25, his recent seasons with the Hawkeyes, including back-to-back seasons without an NCAA tournament berth, prompted his parting ways with the program.

McCollum was subsequently announced as Iowa’s 23rd head coach on March 24, resulting in plenty of excitement from the loyal Hawkeye faithful.

During his press conference at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday, McCollum returned that same sentiment.

“It seems like a lot of excitement,” McCollum said. “It seems like people are excited to come out to the games, and they’re excited to support the team. My message is, we want them to be with us, and we want them to be a part of what we’re trying to do here.”

Stirtz, who was selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team, talked about remaining confident but also being open to learning from a Power Five conference.

“It obviously feels great,” Stirtz said. “It’s cool to see my name on there. It helps the confidence a lot. But I haven’t played a Big Ten game yet, so just keeping that in mind too and just being humble, that’s the way I look at it.”

Stirtz also noted his newcomer status in the Big Ten compared to veteran players like Purdue’s Braden Smith, the Big Ten’s Preseason Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

“I can’t just walk in here like Braden Smith, because I haven’t done anything at the conference yet,” Stirtz said. “Having that chip on my shoulder, I think it helps.”

McCollum, who has been seen at events like football games meeting students and fans, further clarified that his program aims to keep fans as part of the build and subsequent success he hopes to have.

“I needed to show that I’m willing to give it to them, so that they understand that I’m in it with them as well,” McCollum said. “We’ll continue to do that in the state of Iowa. That’s what they want. They want to shake your hands and want to look you in the eyes. That’s who they want to cheer for. The more I can do that stuff, the better off.”