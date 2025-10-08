Photos: Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Day

The 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Day took place in Rosemont Illinois on Wednesday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Coaches and players held breakout podium interviews from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. CST, members of the media went from stand to stand. Each team took their turn speaking with the Big Ten Network, with the first starting at 11:15 a.m and the final one concluding at 3:45 p.m. CST.

Tomorrow, Oct. 8, is the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day and will start at 11 a.m. CST.