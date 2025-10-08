The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Day

Samantha DeFily, Visuals Editor
October 8, 2025

The 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Day took place in Rosemont Illinois on Wednesday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Coaches and players held breakout podium interviews from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. CST, members of the media went from stand to stand. Each team took their turn speaking with the Big Ten Network, with the first starting at 11:15 a.m and the final one concluding at 3:45 p.m. CST. 

Tomorrow, Oct. 8, is the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day and will start at 11 a.m. CST.

2025_10_08_BigTenDay1_SD_1
Samantha DeFily
Jan Jensen speaks to media during the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Day at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, on Oct. 8, 2025. Jensen was named the 2025 Spalding Maggie Dixon NCAA Division I Rookie Coach of the Year for 2025.
Print this Story