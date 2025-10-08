Former Iowa Regent David Barker appointed to U.S. Department of Education

David Barker, a former Iowa Board of Regents member, was appointed the Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education for the U.S. Department of Education Wednesday.

Barker was nominated for the position by President Donald Trump on May 9. The U.S. Department of Education stated they are celebrating the selection, and Barker would work to improve outcomes and accountability in post-secondary education, according to their website.

As the Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education, Barker will be responsible for advising Secretary of Education Linda McMahon on all postsecondary matters and overseeing the Office of Postsecondary Education and its associated programs.

The Former Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education was Nassar Paydar, who held the position for three years from 2023 to 2025.

Barker has a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago and has taught economics at both the University of Chicago and the University of Iowa.

Barker has served on the Board of Regents since 2019 and was confirmed by the Iowa Senate to continue his tenure on the board in late April. Board President Sherry Bates released a statement congratulating Barker on the role and thanking him for his service on the board.

“David will bring great expertise to this new role, as he has a deep dedication and passion for higher education,” Bates said. “We are grateful for his service on the Board and to the state of Iowa these past six years, and wish him well as he begins this next chapter.”

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-IA, also commended Barker in a May news release for his work on the board.

“Sixth-generation Iowan David Barker has a proven 40-year track record as a successful entrepreneur and led the fight on the Iowa Board of Regents to undo restrictive COVID-19 mandates on students,” she said. “He is a great pick by President Trump to serve as Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education.”

Barker is a registered Republican, and on his campaign website, Barker stated he has worked hard to improve the Republican Party of Iowa’s finances, communications, and governance, and wants to continue to advance these accomplishments.

“It has been wonderful to see the results of Republican common sense in Iowa, and we all look forward to more great Republican accomplishments in our state. This fall we will bring Republican values back to leadership in the U.S. Congress, and two years later to the White House!” he said.