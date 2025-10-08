The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV Sports: The Backbone of the Iowa Women’s Soccer Team

First of two deep dives into half of the positions on the Iowa Soccer team and what they contribute to the overall squad.
Ryan Paris, DITV Sports
October 8, 2025
