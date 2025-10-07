Q&A | Iowa volleyball hitter Gia McGrew talks Iowa City, movies, and coaching staff

The Daily Iowan: What’s one thing you like about being an outside hitter?

Gia McGrew: You get all the different types of balls. I think you get balls that are in system, out of system, everywhere on the court. It makes you have to be crafty if you want to be successful, and that’s one area of my game that I’ve always wanted to develop and get better at.

What’s one thing that stood out to you about Iowa’s program?

Hundred percent the coaching staff. The coaching staff, from the beginning, is one of the main reasons that I decided to go here. I think we have one of the most incredible coaching staffs ever.

What sports besides volleyball do you enjoy playing or watching?

I like watching basketball. I don’t really play any other sports besides volleyball. I watch basketball, I watch football, but those are my main two.

What’s the transition to the Midwest been like for you?

It was really cold in the beginning, but now that it’s warmer, it’s gotten so much better. I think now I’m better prepared for the winter. But honestly, it’s been great. I love it here, I think the city is beautiful.

Which Big Ten opponent are you most excited for this year?

All. I think because I’ve never gotten to experience games like that, I’m excited for all. I just want to soak up every moment.

What’s one word that comes to mind when you think of Coach Barnes?

The greatest. Oh, that’s two words, sorry. Greatest.

What do you think has been Iowa’s best game of the season so far?

I think that we’ve had a couple of great games. I think that we played well during our Loyola Chicago game, obviously our one against Butler. I think even though we lost, we played well, and we learned so much from Iowa State. I think that every game, we’re taking pieces from it and becoming more driven towards one goal, and it’s uniting us more as a team.

What is one goal you have for yourself this season?

I want to be the best teammate that I can be, making my team better by any means necessary.