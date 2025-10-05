Photos: No. 10 Iowa Soccer vs. Michigan

The No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes tied with the Michigan Wolverines in a thrilling, close 1-1 game on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

The game was extremely physical, with both teams accumulating 32 fouls in total, 14 for Iowa and 18 for Michigan.

After a score from Michigan midfielder Jenna Lang in the second half, the Hawks managed to fight their way back with a goal from defender Miah Schueller.

The Hawks sit at fifth in the Big Ten with a record of 8-2-3; their next opponent is Maryland on Thursday, Oct. 9, at 7:00 pm CDT.