Photos: No. 10 Iowa Soccer vs. Michigan

Travis Crabb, Photojournalist
October 5, 2025

The No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes tied with the Michigan Wolverines in a thrilling, close 1-1 game on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

The game was extremely physical, with both teams accumulating 32 fouls in total, 14 for Iowa and 18 for Michigan.

After a score from Michigan midfielder Jenna Lang in the second half, the Hawks managed to fight their way back with a goal from defender Miah Schueller.

The Hawks sit at fifth in the Big Ten with a record of 8-2-3; their next opponent is Maryland on Thursday, Oct. 9, at 7:00 pm CDT.

Iowa midfielder Abby Skiff and defender Miah Schueller celebrating after Schueller’s goal during the game between No. 10 Iowa and Michigan at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. The Hawkeyes tied with the Wolverines going 1-1 in the Big Ten match up.
