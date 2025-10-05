Column | The exhilaration of turning 21 in Iowa City

Iowa City is most known for its exceptional writing program and its athletics, but what most out-of-staters don’t see is that the nightlife has all of the college students in a chokehold.

Luckily, my time has come, as I finally turned 21 on Friday, Oct. 3. Also, fortunately, there’s so much to do in Iowa City to honor such a momentous occasion, excluding drinking for those under the age. Here’s how turning 21 went for me in this wonderful city.

The events began on Thursday evening when my parents came into town. They moved to Florida this past year, but made the drive up to the great state of Iowa with our dog, Greta, to celebrate with my family and closest friends.

That night, I returned to my apartment to find my two roommates sitting up, watching the Miss Americana documentary about Taylor Swift, in preparation for her new album, which we listened to once the clock struck 11 p.m..

I woke up the next morning to streamers on my door and a beautiful display laid out on our kitchen table. Stuffed animals wearing pink party hats and cupcake-shaped paper glasses, disco balls, and a collection of shot glasses from different cities and countries around the world decorated the table.

Because I needed to give myself a treat, I decided to get my hair done at Thompson and Co. in Coralville. I dyed darker in preparation for fall after stealing inspiration from Sandra Bullock’s look in the 1998 film, “Practical Magic.”

My parents surprised me with balloons and a Raising Canes Box Combo, which made the day all the better.

In the middle of the day, I made my way to Van Allen Hall because even though it was my birthday, I still had to attend my classes and take an exam that I may have been a bit ill-prepared for.

After the exam, I got ready for — arguably — the most important event of the night: dinner at Olive Garden, where I was officially carded for the first time. My friends and I always go to Olive Garden to celebrate my birthday, and continuing the tradition was a highlight.

We then prepared to go out downtown. The party started at our tiny apartment with my roommates and a few of our closest friends, before we walked downtown and picked my parents up from their hotel to show them a night in Iowa City.

In all honesty, the best part of the night was that I didn’t spend a single cent, and everyone was offering to buy me drinks or pay for my covers.

We hit the most important places recommended to me: Joe’s Place, Reunion Brewery, Brothers Bar and Grill, Giddy Up, Summit, and my personal favorite of the night, TCB Pool Hall.

To end the night, we obviously had to go to Mesa to each get a slice of pizza. My roommates and I highly recommend the mac and cheese pizza and the buffalo chicken pizza with a side of ranch.

The next morning, my dad made breakfast for my roommates and me before going shopping around the Pedestrian Mall. As a gift, my mom and I got matching everlasting bracelets from Cielo.

After separating for a few hours to do some homework, my friends, my dad, and I all went to the SpareMe bowling alley, where we enjoyed a quick round of bowling, accompanied by margherita pizza, mozzarella sticks, and pretzel bites.

Nothing beats dancing in local Iowa City bars surrounded by your best friends and favorite family members, or exploring the numerous small businesses that truly make the city unique, especially on a day all about celebrating you.