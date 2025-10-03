The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: The Airliner Named Best College Bar

The Athletic awarded Iowa City’s oldest bar, The Airliner best campus bar in the nation! The history, legacy and memories all tied into this title.
Hannah Lipski, DITV Arts & Culture
October 3, 2025
Ava Neumaier
Iowa fans watch the NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at The Airliner on Sunday, April 7, 2024. South Carolina defeated Iowa 87-75.
Print this Story