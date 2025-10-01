The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Students and Faculty Weigh Into AI Learning

As AI is added into more technology and bots like ChatGPT improve, students and faculty have to reassess how they want to use it.
Kabedi Mutamba, DITV News
October 1, 2025
