Five easy fall meals to make while doing homework

As the leaves change, so does the food cycle season. Because of this, making fall recipes is easier than ever. Unfortunately, the changing of the seasons also means school is starting to pick up, and students are spending longer days in the library, leaving less time to make healthy, nourishing meals. Here’s a list of five fall meals to cook while you’re studying.

Brown Sugar Salmon Bowl

Of all the recipes I made this past week, this was my favorite. Start by cooking your rice according to the directions on the bag. While that’s cooking, bake diced sweet potatoes and sliced onions in the air fryer at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Dice your salmon and marinate it with a few tablespoons of soy sauce, a drizzle of toasted sesame oil, a dash of cinnamon and ground ginger, and about three tablespoons of brown sugar. Once the veggies are done, bake the salmon in the air fryer for about 10 to 15 minutes, depending on how well done you like your salmon. Serve with the salmon, sweet potatoes, and onions over rice.

Chili Cheese Fries

Start by sauteéing any vegetables you’re trying to get rid of; I used a red pepper, half an onion, carrots, corn, and green beans. Once the veggies are softened, add about two cups of chicken broth as well as three to four cans of whatever beans you want; I used two drained cans of black beans and a can of chili beans. Let that simmer for about 20 minutes. While that’s simmering, start baking any fries. I like crinkle cut best. I also like to cook some ground beef, which I add to the chili once it’s no longer pink. Add a can of diced tomatoes and a can of tomato paste to thicken the chili. Once that’s heated, serve the chili over the fries and top with shredded cheese, sour cream, and sliced green onions.

Grilled Cheese and Autumn Soup

You can make soup from scratch by roasting tomatoes, peppers, squash, onions, and pumpkin; however, I think that takes too long. So, take the trek to Trader Joe’s and buy whichever harvest soup sounds the best to you. My favorite is the autumnal harvest or the pumpkin bisque. If you want to get fancy, heat on the stovetop, but if you don’t have the time, heat the soup up in the microwave. Make the grilled cheese as you normally would. I used sourdough bread, buttered two pieces, put the first on the pan set to medium heat, and sprinkled cheddar cheese onto the piece. Once the cheese gets warm, add the second piece of sourdough, butter side up. Let that cook until the first piece is golden brown, then flip the sandwich and do the same with the other piece of bread. Cut in half and dip into the soup to eat.

Loaded Sweet Potatoes

This meal may take some time, but the roasting time is plenty to get a few assignments done. Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees, puncture some holes in your sweet potatoes, and rub olive oil and salt onto them. Bake for 45 minutes. While that’s cooking, brown some ground beef. When the sweet potatoes are done, cut them in half and top with ground beef, cottage cheese, avocados, and whatever seasoning you like best.

Pumpkin French Toast

For this fall breakfast, you’re going to make another trip to Trader Joe’s. Use the pumpkin brioche to make French toast. For the egg mixture, beat five eggs and add cinnamon, ground ginger, and a dash of milk. Whisk that together, dip the bread in it, and cook it in a frying pan on medium heat until both sides are golden brown. Serve with pumpkin butter from Trader Joe’s, ricotta cheese, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

As midterms begin to curse our weekends, these meals will keep you motivated.