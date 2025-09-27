The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa football vs Indiana

Emma Calabro and Reece Schrader
September 27, 2025

Indiana defeated Iowa, 20-13, during a football game at a sold-out Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

This marks Indiana’s first win at Kinnick Stadium since 2007.

Indiana outgained Iowa in yardage with 337 yards over Iowa’s 284.

Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski completed 19 of 25 passes for 144 yards and one interception before exiting with a leg injury. 

Koen Entringer led Iowa with 10 tackles, Zach Lutmer and Deshaun Lee recorded seven tackles each, and Lutmer had an interception.

Iowa will have a bye week, then return to play on Oct. 11 in Wisconsin to fight for the Heartland Trophy.

Fans cheer for the t-shirt cannon during a BIG10 matchup between the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The Hoosiers defeated the Hawkeyes 20-15.
