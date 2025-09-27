Photos: Iowa football vs Indiana

Indiana defeated Iowa, 20-13, during a football game at a sold-out Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

This marks Indiana’s first win at Kinnick Stadium since 2007.

Indiana outgained Iowa in yardage with 337 yards over Iowa’s 284.

Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski completed 19 of 25 passes for 144 yards and one interception before exiting with a leg injury.

Koen Entringer led Iowa with 10 tackles, Zach Lutmer and Deshaun Lee recorded seven tackles each, and Lutmer had an interception.

Iowa will have a bye week, then return to play on Oct. 11 in Wisconsin to fight for the Heartland Trophy.