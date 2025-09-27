Live updates | Iowa football hosts No. 11 Indiana

Following a thrilling comeback win at Rutgers last Friday, the Iowa football team returns to Kinnick Stadium for its Big Ten home opener against No. 11 Indiana. The Hoosiers enter the contest with a perfect 4-0 record, highlighted by a 63-10 demolition of then-No. 9 Illinois last weekend. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is one of the most efficient passers in the nation, completing over 76 percent of his passes for 975 yards, 14 touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The Hawkeyes will be without third-year running back Jaziun Patterson and second-year wide receiver Reece Vander Zee for this game. Patterson suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Rutgers game, while Vander Zee injured his foot before the season. Defensive back Byron Baldwin Jr. has been ruled out for Indiana, while fellow defensive back D’ Angelo Ponds is questionable.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. from Kinnick Stadium. For fans enjoying the game from home, the contest will be televised on Peacock, a streaming service that requires a subscription.

Check back here or @dipregame on X for updates.