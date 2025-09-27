Iowa football’s Mark Gronowski injured late in contest against No. 11 Indiana

Iowa football might be without Mark Gronowski for the remainder of its game against No. 11 Indiana. The Hawkeye quarterback attempted a scramble on third-and-13, then was tripped up by Hoosier linebacker Isaiah Jones.

Gronowski initially got up to his feet, but fell again, slamming his palms into the turf in frustration. He was helped off by trainers and entered the medical tent as backup quarterback Hank Brown began warming up on the sideline. Gronowski did leave the tent and was running on the sideline, but has not re-entered the game.

Gronowski, a prized transfer from FCS South Dakota State, was in the midst of a 19-of-25 passing performance. He had thrown 144 yards and an interception. On the ground, Gronowski contributed seven yards on eight carries, including a three-yard score that gave Iowa its first lead of the game.

Iowa is tied with Indiana, 13-13, with about nine minutes to play at Kinnick Stadium.