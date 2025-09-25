Three schools, 1,000 career kills: Iowa volleyball’s Chard’e Vanzandt completes a milestone

The crowd is roaring at Xtream Arena and the fans are ramping up the hype. It’s not the first game of Iowa volleyball’s season, nor is it the biggest turnout, but the Hawkeyes are making a name for themselves against a toughened Maryland team.

The Terrapins are piling on the pressure in the third set, down two sets to start the evening and fighting desperately to avoid a Hawkeye sweep. But Iowa’s offense, including sixth-year Chard’e Vanzandt, doesn’t scare easily. The Hawkeyes can’t afford anything less, not with 11 kills to the Chattanooga transfer’s name; not when they’re facing a 20-18 deficit.

Maryland serves. As it often does, the ball ends up in the hands of fourth-year Claire Ammeraal. The setter launches it into the air as Vanzandt springs upward above the net. With a single, powerful hit, Vanzandt rockets the ball into Terrapin territory, with no chance of it coming back.

Vanzandt joins the 1K Club 😎 pic.twitter.com/jTtuFr3khX — Iowa Volleyball (@IowaVolleyball) September 26, 2025

Kill.

Point, Iowa.

Vanzandt’s 14-kill effort against Maryland in Thursday night’s sweep of the Terrapins officially pushed the sixth-year past 1,000 career kills, a major milestone announced moments after her 12th kill of the night. Focused on the task at hand, Vanzandt ignored most of the celebration.

“It’s a great accomplishment, but it wouldn’t happen without my setters and my passers,” Vanzandt said. “I was like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s great, but not right now.’ But it was cool.”

Hailing from Houston, Vanzandt transferred to Iowa after a Division I career that started at Louisiana Tech and includes two seasons at Chattanooga, starting 31 of 32 contests in her final season with the Mocs.

“It’s bigger than me,” Vanzandt said. “I came to Iowa and I knew my coaches would expect a lot of me. I feel like I’m delivering that, not only for them but for my teammates. It’s really just all about them.”

Head coach Jim Barnes noted Vanzandt as a strong leader.

“The team really rallies behind her,” Barnes said. “To move to the left side after playing middle your whole career is really hard. You just don’t see it. To be already this good, it just shows you how hard she works.”

Vanzandt’s 14 kills were the highest among the Hawkeyes, while third-year Hannah Whittingstall followed with nine kills of her own, including one to close out the third set in extra points.

“Chard’e is my girl,” Whittingstall said. “I love her and I think she’s such a leader on this team and is so deserving.”

Barnes praised Vanzandt’s versatility and expressed gratitude for the outside hitter’s contributions to a now 10-3 program.

“It’s amazing how much she’s picked up what we’ve done in training,” Barnes said. “It’s a completely different position, and she’s getting to that level where she’s that go-to left side that all the top Big Ten teams have. I’m glad we have her.”