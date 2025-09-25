Review | Brené Brown’s ‘Strong Ground’ emphasizes stability in leadership

In her latest book, “Strong Ground,” Brené Brown argues that leadership starts with stability, self-awareness, and well-being.

Brown, a research professor at the University of Houston, is a bestselling author of books on courage and vulnerability. Her new book integrates psychology, social work, and leadership science. Brown reminds readers that leaders are most effective when they create steadiness in the face of uncertainty.

In a challenging climate of uncertainty, good leadership is important in all aspects of life. “Strong Ground” stands out as a guide to strengthen yourself as a leader. The book pushes you to think critically about how people’s state of mind curates the workplace.

Brown talks about a world that doesn’t value humanity. She emphasizes paradoxical thinking — instead of striving for complete certainty, she embraces paradox and does not diminish the value of differing ideas.

“The gift of paradox is that if we hang in there and tolerate the tension — grounding down and holding both ideas — a new and deeper level of understanding is born. Paradox is stubborn and never lets go. We are the ones that tap out,” Brown writes.

Amy Colbert, professor of management and entrepreneurship and the Leonard A. Hadley Chair in Leadership at the Tippie College of Business, said Brown’s argument mirrors what research shows about trust.

“At the heart of being a good leader is self-awareness,” Colbert said. “Good leaders know what their strengths are, they know how to play to those strengths, and they know how they impact other people.”

Colbert explained how stability allows leaders to build trust because people rely on predictability.

“If we can’t predict the way somebody is going to act, it’s hard to trust them,” she said. “It’s actually worse to have a leader who is inconsistent than one who is consistently bad.”

She added that part of leadership is serving as a filter for instability.

“Leaders are working in unstable environments,” she said. “The role they play is insulating their team from that lack of stability so the team can do good work.”

Leaders do this, she explained, by reinforcing continuity in values and purpose, even when external circumstances are changing.

Colbert also emphasized the importance of well-being — a theme that runs throughout “Strong Ground.”

“If leaders aren’t able to manage their own well-being, they’re less likely to lead effectively,” she said. “Research shows that when leaders are overwhelmed, their ability to motivate others decreases.”

Brown argues that vulnerability is not a liability but a tool for connection. Colbert agreed.

RELATED: Point/Counterpoint: Which Fisher brother is better for Belly?

“If you’re vulnerable and talk about the things that are challenging for you, others are much more likely to share their own uncertainties,” she said. “That creates a team that is honest and able to work through problems together.”

Student perspectives

For student leaders, Brown’s philosophy resonates in practice.

Hank Jones, a second-year UI student, active in Dance Marathon and the Campus Activities Board, previous president of the Catlett Hall Association, and Resident Assistant, said stability often comes down to structure.

“That was one of the worst things about hall association last year — we didn’t have a good meeting time. People missed meetings every week,” he said.

He now relies on Outlook calendars and consistent schedules to ground his work. Jones also said vulnerability shows up in the small ways he connects with residents.

“Every time you see your resident, be like, hi. Say their name. It makes people feel welcome,” he said.

Sam Peterson, a third-year student and the president of the Public Relations Student Society of America, emphasized the importance of collaboration.

“I can’t make a decision on my own to save my life, so I need my team with me to walk through ideas and get second opinions,” he said.

Like Brown, Peterson said leadership requires creating a safe space where members feel valued.

“I want to provide my members with experiences they want to get out of it, like networking opportunities and career development,” he said. “I just try to take a step back and think about my experiences as a general member and what I wanted to see from the executive board.”

Brown closes “Strong Ground” by reminding readers that leadership is not about perfection but about consistency and staying true to your values. Colbert’s research underscores this claim, showing how self-awareness, stability, and vulnerability create the conditions for trust.

Jones and Peterson, in turn, illustrate how those same ideas play out on the ground in student leadership.

At its core, “Strong Ground” offers a compelling reminder: leaders are most effective when they provide a steady foundation for others, even when everything else is shifting.

Sam Peterson is a former reporter for The Daily Iowan.