JoCo Board of Supervisors approves $165,000 in community grants

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $165,000 worth of grants to various Iowa City nonprofits and community organizations Thursday.

Each grant fell under the Economic Development & Quality of Life Grant program, which was designed by the county to support initiatives that enhance economic development and quality of life across the county.

Seventeen organizations were approved for funding in this batch, with two additional awardees, who were not publicly disclosed at the meeting, expected to be finalized later this fall.

The grants are included in the fiscal year 2026 budget, which began on July 1, though a fall budget amendment will shift $15,000 from the diversity and inclusion sponsorship budget line, which helps fund programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the community, into the grant program.

Iowa City recipients of the Economic Development & Quality of Life Grant:

FilmScene – $8,000

Housing Fellowship of Johnson County – $11,800

Immigrant Welcome Network of Johnson County – $25,000

International Rescue Committee – $8,000

Iowa City Foreign Relations Council – $5,000

James Gang for the African Festival of Arts and Culture – $5,000

Luchadora Art LLC – $7,250

Neighborhood Centers of Johnson – $6,000

Open Heartland – $7,250

Wright House of Fashion – $21,000

Greater Johnson County Area Grant recipients:

Coralville Public Library Foundation – $15,000

Iowa Farm Sanctuary – $15,000

Lone Tree Chamber of Commerce – $4,250

Neighborhood Centers of Johnson County – $6,000

Solon Community Housing Corporation – $10,000

Solon Food Pantry – $15,000

Summer of the Arts – $5,000

Swisher Farmers Market – $2,015

The proposed awards were first presented to the board during a July 9 work session by Executive Director Erin Shane.

At the meeting, Shane displayed the competitive pool of applicants that aimed to secure a piece of the grant program.

Shane said the county received 42 applications totaling approximately $803,000. Of the 42, the county approved 19 and did not pay out the initial amount in its entirety.

“We wanted to spread these funds as far as possible,” she said.

The board applauded the work put into setting up this year’s grant program. Supervisor Mandi Remington acknowledged one of the biggest challenges was saying no to organizations the board believes still serve Johnson County.

Remington said she hopes to see a greater emphasis put on supporting social service organizations, which provide basic needs like food and shelter to residents, in the future years of the grant program.

“As much as I absolutely love community events and find a lot of value in just community building and the solidarity that can come from those types of things, we have people that need to eat and be housed,” she said at the July 9 meeting.

The two remaining awards will be submitted for consideration at an undecided future meeting, according to the Sept. 25 meeting.