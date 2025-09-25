The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Donate
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 5 of the college football season

See where the Hawkeyes end up in our Week 5 power rankings before their showdown with No. 11 Indiana.
Matt McGowan, Sports Editor
September 25, 2025
Cody Blissett
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall gestures after breaking up a pass during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Sept. 19, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights 38-28.

Power Rankings 

  1. Ohio State – Buckeyes hold onto this ranking as desperately as they do to “the.” 
  2. Oregon – Only school that can do neon. Looking at you, Michigan State. 
  3. Indiana – Curt Cignetti is the ultimate heel. 
  4. Penn State – May as well be a typewriter, as only a White Out could save them. 
  5. Michigan – Bryce Underwood clearly wasn’t fazed by Nebraska’s “sold out” crowd. 
  6. USC – Starting a three-week stretch against ranked teams. Have fun. 
  7. Maryland – Call me crazy, but Terrapins wind up in Indy.  
  8. Illinois – Cigs are dangerous, Bret Bielema. Still time to recover, though. 
  9. Iowa – Hawks came close, but didn’t get whacked in New Jersey. 
  10. Washington – Huskies are in an even flow out in Seattle. 
  11. Nebraska – Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers are one step closer to the edge in Lincoln. 
  12. Rutgers – Imagine if Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi joined The Situation. Holy Jersey Trinity!
  13. Michigan State – Just don’t operate in Eastern Time. What’s stopping you? 
  14. Minnesota – Imagine losing to the woke agenda of Cal Berkeley. Minnesota is a blue state? 
  15. Wisconsin – Luke “Feeble” Fickell will be gone by Halloween. 
  16. Purdue – Way to put up 30 against Notre Dame, but anyone can do that now. 
  17. Northwestern – Stop pretending your stadium is cool. It’s not. 
  18. UCLA – Tim Skipper takes over as head coach. Can I call him Skipper Skipper? 

Matchups 

*All Lines Courtesy of ESPN BET

Memorial Stadium: No. 21 USC (4-0, 2-0) vs. No. 23 Illinois (3-1, 0-1) 

Champaign, IL 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: USC -6.5  | O/U: 59.5

Good luck sneaking a Trojan Horse down Green Street. My buddy Liam owns the bike lanes. 

Huntington Bank Stadium: Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) vs. Minnesota (2-1, 0-1) 

Minneapolis, MN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: Minnesota -5.5  | O/U: 50.5 

P.J. Fleck can wear his Pit Vipers proudly in this midday matchup. I hope he brings sunscreen for his head, though. 

Husky Stadium: No. 1 Ohio State (3-0, 0-0) vs. Washington (3-0, 0-0)

Seattle, WA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: Ohio State -9.5  | O/U: 51.5

Odd to see a single-digit point spread in this one, but anything can happen in The Emerald City. Maybe Ryan Day gets stuck to the gum wall? 

Kinnick Stadium: No. 11 Indiana (4-0, 1-0) vs. Iowa (3-1, 1-0) 

Iowa City, IA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock | Line: Indiana -7.5  | O/U: 48.5

The more I watch “Hoosiers,” the more I dislike it, but not these Hoosiers. The team, not the movie, is tough to beat. 

Northwestern Medicine Field: UCLA (0-3, 0-0) vs. Northwestern (1-2. 0-1) 

Evanston, IL

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: Northwestern -6.5  | O/U: 44.5 

Red-alert sickos matchup here. You could boat from LA to this game if you tried hard enough. 

Beaver Stadium: No. 6 Oregon (4-0, 1-0) vs. No. 3 Penn State (3-0, 0-0) 

University Park, PA 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: Penn State -3.5  | O/U: 52.5 

Battle of polar-opposite uniforms in this one. Unfortunately, the blander one still wins the game.

