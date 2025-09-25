Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 5 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Ohio State – Buckeyes hold onto this ranking as desperately as they do to “the.” Oregon – Only school that can do neon. Looking at you, Michigan State. Indiana – Curt Cignetti is the ultimate heel. Penn State – May as well be a typewriter, as only a White Out could save them. Michigan – Bryce Underwood clearly wasn’t fazed by Nebraska’s “sold out” crowd. USC – Starting a three-week stretch against ranked teams. Have fun. Maryland – Call me crazy, but Terrapins wind up in Indy. Illinois – Cigs are dangerous, Bret Bielema. Still time to recover, though. Iowa – Hawks came close, but didn’t get whacked in New Jersey. Washington – Huskies are in an even flow out in Seattle. Nebraska – Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers are one step closer to the edge in Lincoln. Rutgers – Imagine if Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi joined The Situation. Holy Jersey Trinity! Michigan State – Just don’t operate in Eastern Time. What’s stopping you? Minnesota – Imagine losing to the woke agenda of Cal Berkeley. Minnesota is a blue state? Wisconsin – Luke “Feeble” Fickell will be gone by Halloween. Purdue – Way to put up 30 against Notre Dame, but anyone can do that now. Northwestern – Stop pretending your stadium is cool. It’s not. UCLA – Tim Skipper takes over as head coach. Can I call him Skipper Skipper?

Matchups

Memorial Stadium: No. 21 USC (4-0, 2-0) vs. No. 23 Illinois (3-1, 0-1)

Champaign, IL

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: USC -6.5 | O/U: 59.5

Good luck sneaking a Trojan Horse down Green Street. My buddy Liam owns the bike lanes.

Huntington Bank Stadium: Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) vs. Minnesota (2-1, 0-1)

Minneapolis, MN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: Minnesota -5.5 | O/U: 50.5

P.J. Fleck can wear his Pit Vipers proudly in this midday matchup. I hope he brings sunscreen for his head, though.

Husky Stadium: No. 1 Ohio State (3-0, 0-0) vs. Washington (3-0, 0-0)

Seattle, WA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: Ohio State -9.5 | O/U: 51.5

Odd to see a single-digit point spread in this one, but anything can happen in The Emerald City. Maybe Ryan Day gets stuck to the gum wall?

Kinnick Stadium: No. 11 Indiana (4-0, 1-0) vs. Iowa (3-1, 1-0)

Iowa City, IA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock | Line: Indiana -7.5 | O/U: 48.5



The more I watch “Hoosiers,” the more I dislike it, but not these Hoosiers. The team, not the movie, is tough to beat.

Northwestern Medicine Field: UCLA (0-3, 0-0) vs. Northwestern (1-2. 0-1)

Evanston, IL

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: Northwestern -6.5 | O/U: 44.5

Red-alert sickos matchup here. You could boat from LA to this game if you tried hard enough.

Beaver Stadium: No. 6 Oregon (4-0, 1-0) vs. No. 3 Penn State (3-0, 0-0)

University Park, PA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: Penn State -3.5 | O/U: 52.5

Battle of polar-opposite uniforms in this one. Unfortunately, the blander one still wins the game.