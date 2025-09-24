Hawks In The NFL | Week 3

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean logged the defensive performance of the week with nine total tackles (five solo) and one tackle for loss in the 33-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles remain undefeated.

Linebacker Jack Campbell continues his strong 2025 campaign with an eight-tackle (all solo), one sack, one tackle for loss performance in the Detroit Lions’ 38-30 Monday night win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Cornerback Riley Moss tallied six tackles (four solo) and deflected one pass as the Denver Broncos suffered the 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker’s five tackles (all solo) and two deflected passes wasn’t nearly enough as the Indianapolis Colts smoked them, 41-20.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ 48-10 fallout to the Minnesota Vikings featured safety Geno Stone’s four tackles (three solo) and one quarterback hit.

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness logged two tackles (one solo) and two quarterback hits as the red-hot Green Bay Packers shockingly lost, 13-10, to the struggling Cleveland Browns.

New York Giants safety Dane Belton’s two tackles (both solo) failed to grasp a win as the Kansas City Chiefs pushed it to 0-3 on the season with a 22-9 outing.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the 29-27 win over the New York Jets with the help of linebacker Anthony Nelson’s two tackles (one solo) and one tackle for loss, as well as safety Kaevon Merriweather’s one tackle (solo).

And defensive end Yahya Black got an opportunity and used it to log two tackles (none solo) in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 21-14 win over the New England Patriots.

Hawks on O

The Chicago Bears dismantled the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14, on a day where its offense couldn’t be stopped. Punter Tory Taylor, however, still saw a fair amount of action, completing four punts for 176 yards and landing one of those inside the 20-yard line.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson had his best performance of the year so far for the Vikings with five receptions for 49 yards adn a touchdown in the dominant outing over the Bengals. On the other side was fellow tight end Noah Fant with five receptions for 50 yards.

Sam LaParta played a small part in the Lions’ passing game, catching all four passes for 33 yards in the clutch victory over the championship-caliber Ravens.

And runningback Tyler Goodson got minimal action with two carries for six yards as the Colts moved to 3-0 on the season with its win over the Titans.

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle found himself on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1 and is currently heading into the third week of sitting on the sidelines.

Leading the charge

Left tackle Alaric Jackson helped the Rams accumulate 160 rushing yards on 31 carries, however it wasn’t enough to get the win against a tough Eagles defense.

The Buccaneers also had a similar rushing performance, goin for 122 yards on 34 carries led by All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs in the win over the Jets.

And while the Ravens’ run game is nearly unstoppable most nights, the Lions held All-Pro center Tyler Lindenbaum and Co. to just 85 rushing yards on 19 attempts in the loss.

Miami Dolphins guard James Daniels suffered a pectoral injury in Week 1 of the season and was placed on injured reserve. He’s currently heading into Week 3 of four, but could be out for longer.