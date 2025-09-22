The Soul Train Block Party unites community through music and dance

When an 80-year-old senior center resident dances like she’s on the second floor of ReUnion Brewery, it’s bound to grab the attention of passersby. Clad in tie-dye pants and a sparkly pink jacket, Susan Henke danced Saturday night away at the Iowa City Senior Center Soul Train Block Party.

The event was free, although it encouraged those who stopped by to bring donations for the senior center’s food pantry. Attendance was open and encouraged for all.

The event resulted in multiple dance circles, “Soul Train” lines, and moments of pure, unfiltered bliss and togetherness, with any barrier of age, gender, or race cast to the side.

The “Soul Train” themed party featured food trucks, a DJ stand, a photo booth, and colorful lights and decor. Non-perishable food and small cash donations were encouraged upon attendance, adding a charitable aspect to the wholesome, lively event.

“Soul Train,” a show that aired in the 70s, popularized the Soul Train line dance, where dancers form two parallel lines, leaving space in the middle for others to showcase their moves in twists and turns across the floor.

Several residents of the senior center were decked out in “Soul Train” inspired outfits. Tie-dye pants, sparkly hats and jackets, and leopard and silk shirts were spotted weaving in and out of crowds, adorned by those who danced like no one was watching.

When the clock struck six and music poured from the DJ stand, people immediately hit the street, which had been transformed into an elongated dance floor.

“We sure got off to a rousing start,” Warren Paris, a resident of the center, said. “It’s loud, and it’s fun.”

Michelle Buhman, the program specialist, said their crowds usually take off from people just stopping by to check out the event, then sticking around.

The energy skyrocketed after the Minnesota women’s soccer team, taking in Iowa City before their game against the Hawkeyes, stepped in. The team took advantage of the dance floor, DJ booth, and eager attendants, using all three to form a massive dance circle.

Young and old dancers meshed together, with people taking turns moving to the center of the circle, busting a move while the other dancers laughed and cheered them on.

Even long after the team left, their presence left a mark; the players provided the exact kickstart that the party needed. Dance circles continued to form, strangers broke out into old-school moves, and laughter and applause continued to ring out in the air.

“The crowd is so energetic,” Yohanna Bedelu, a University of Iowa graduate research assistant, said.

Her favorite moment from the event was simply “the dancing.”

The street turned magnetic, drawing people in from nearby. As the night went on, the number of participants grew, further diversifying the crowd and fostering a sense of connection that ran deep through all attendees.“[These parties] help build community for our seniors,” said Darrell Washington, co-running a booth as a staff member at the senior center. “They help bring everyone together.”