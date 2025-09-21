The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Jefferson Starship at the Englert Theatre

Ava Neumaier and Clara Jarecke
September 21, 2025

Jefferson Starship performed at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City for their 50th anniversary tour on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.

Jefferson Starship, which started in 1975, has eleven studio albums and is known for its unique psychedelic rock and roll sound. The current touring band includes David Freiberg, the only remaining founding member. Other touring members include Cathy Richardson (vocals, guitar), Donny Baldwin (drummer), Chris Smith (keyboard), and Jude Gold (lead guitar).

The majority of the audience members were decades-long fans, celebrating the throwback into the prime music scene of the 70s and 80s. The performance began at 7:30 p.m. and ended at 8:20 p.m.

Clara Jarecke
Jefferson Starship performs “Find Your Way Back”during a 50th anniversary tour at Englert Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. The psychedelic rock band had undergone numerous name and band member changes since their 1975 inception. Current members include Cathy Richardson on vocals and guitar, and David Freiberg as the only remaining founding member.
