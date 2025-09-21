Photos: Jefferson Starship at the Englert Theatre

Jefferson Starship performed at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City for their 50th anniversary tour on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.

Jefferson Starship, which started in 1975, has eleven studio albums and is known for its unique psychedelic rock and roll sound. The current touring band includes David Freiberg, the only remaining founding member. Other touring members include Cathy Richardson (vocals, guitar), Donny Baldwin (drummer), Chris Smith (keyboard), and Jude Gold (lead guitar).

The majority of the audience members were decades-long fans, celebrating the throwback into the prime music scene of the 70s and 80s. The performance began at 7:30 p.m. and ended at 8:20 p.m.