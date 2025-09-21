The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa volleyball vs Lindenwood

Cody Atkinson, Photojournalist
September 21, 2025

The Hawkeyes volleyball team defeated the Lions, winning 3-0 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Iowa squeaked out a set one victory, beating Lindenwood 25-21, getting their footing and winning the second set 25-11. The Lions fought back in the third set, but the Hawkeyes held them off, winning 25-21. Iowa’s Chard’e Vanzandt lead the way, getting 12 kills on the day, followed by Gia McGrew with 8. The Hawkeye’s 25-11 victory was their biggest set margin so far this year.

The Iowa Hawkeyes begin Big Ten play on Thursday, Sept. 25 against Maryland in the Xtream Arena at 6 p.m. CT.

2025_09_21_VolleyballHawksVsLions_CA_SEQ_0001
Cody Atkinson
Milana Moises make a diving save during the Iowa Hawkeye’s matchup against the Lindenwood Lions at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Lions 3-0, improving their season record to 9-3.
Print this Story