Photos: Iowa volleyball vs Lindenwood

The Hawkeyes volleyball team defeated the Lions, winning 3-0 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Iowa squeaked out a set one victory, beating Lindenwood 25-21, getting their footing and winning the second set 25-11. The Lions fought back in the third set, but the Hawkeyes held them off, winning 25-21. Iowa’s Chard’e Vanzandt lead the way, getting 12 kills on the day, followed by Gia McGrew with 8. The Hawkeye’s 25-11 victory was their biggest set margin so far this year.

The Iowa Hawkeyes begin Big Ten play on Thursday, Sept. 25 against Maryland in the Xtream Arena at 6 p.m. CT.