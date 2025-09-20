Photos: Iowa volleyball vs East Texas A&M

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ Volleyball defeated the East Texas A&M Lions in a 3-1 victory at X-Treme Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Friday, September 19, 2025.

The Hawkeyes won the first two sets against the Lions with scores of 25-16 for both matches. Creating a 10-4 separation in the beginning set, Iowa continued the pressure throughout the first two sets of the matchup.The Lions fought back in the third set, staying in the matchup with a 25-23 clutch victory against the Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes countered the previous set with a closing 25-21 triumph, closing the invitational to a 3-1 win for the home team.

Iowa compiled 79 total points in contrast to A&M’s 49 points. The Hawkeyes compiled considerable leads in total kills, blocks, assists, and digs against the Lions; 58-43 total kills, 15-3 total blocks, 50-39 assists, and 66-56 total digs.

The Hawkeyes hope to continue this success on Sunday, Sep 21, 2025 as they will battle against the Lindenwood Lions at X-treme Arena in Coralville, Iowa.