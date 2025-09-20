Photos: Iowa football vs. Rutgers

The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights 38-28 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Friday. The stadium broke an attendance record of 55,942 for the black out game.

Iowa carried momentum into the game with Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen carrying a 100-yard kick return all the way to the end zone on the opening kick. However, the momentum continued to shift back and forth as both offenses possessed the ball for nearly 30 minutes per team, with Iowa and Rutgers having 29:06 and 30:54, respectively.

Rutgers had more offensive yards, especially in passing, with quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis throwing for 330, compared to Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski’s 186. Every touchdown of the game was a rushing touchdown. In the red zone, Gronkowski would rush for three touchdowns. In total, Iowa rushed for a total of 160 yards to Rutgers’ 70.

It was Iowa’s defense that sealed the game in the second half, forcing pressure on Kaliakmanis and forcing two sacks and an interception.

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton led the team in rushing, just ahead of Gronowski with 68 yards and one touchdown.

Iowa will face the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers next week at Kinnick Stadium for Homecoming Week. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.