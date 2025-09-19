Iowa football defeats Rutgers in Big Ten opener

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Iowa football team defeated Rutgers 38-28 in its Big Ten opener on Friday evening. The Hawkeyes overcame a poor defensive performance in the first half to secure the victory, improving to 3-1 on the season.

It’s also Iowa’s second straight game seeing one of its members break a historic milestone. Head coach Kirk Ferentz became the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach last weekend, and quarterback Mark Gronowski is now the winningest quarterback in NCAA football history, surpassing Boise State legend and current New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore with 52 career wins.

“That’s who Mark is, in my opinion, he’s a winner, and that’s where all starts, and some guys are and some aren’t,” Ferentz said.

First Half

Though the light show at SHI Stadium ended minutes before kickoff, Iowa return man Kaden Wetjen decided to turn them back on. The senior received the opening kickoff just inside the end zone and ran untouched for a 100-yard score, sending the Rutgers faithful into a stunned silence.

The return marked Wetjen’s second consecutive game with a touchdown, as he recorded a 95-yard punt return touchdown in the Hawkeyes’ 47-7 triumph over UMass last week. The return specialist has now scored a punt and kick return touchdown in back-to-back seasons.

“That was probably one of the easiest kick returns you’ll get,” Wetjen said.

Iowa’s quick score only fueled Rutgers, which had little trouble putting together its own scoring drive on its opening possession. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis connected with DT Sheffield for 40 yards on 3rd and 6, leading to the tying touchdown on the next play.

Iowa went three-and-out on its next possession, but Kaliakmanis and Rutgers continued to pick apart the Hawkeye secondary, completing short, high-percentage passes to keep Iowa on its toes. Like the first drive, the a big third down play set up a goal-to-go situation, which Kaliakmanis cashed in with a four-yard rushing touchdown.

Just as the Scarlet Knights seemed to steal the momentum, the Hawkeyes answered right back with a scoring drive of their own. Gronowski connected with Sam Phillips for a 25-yard gain to gain some steam, and Kamari Moulton, in his first appearance since Week 1, finished the drive with a six-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Both teams traded touchdowns on their next respective drives. Rutgers appeared destined for another score late in the half, but the Hawkeye defense managed to secure a stop. A false start penalty pushed the field goal try to a 37-yarder, and Jai Patel’s ensuing kick clanked off the right upright, ending his streak of 18 consecutive made field goals.

Iowa had a chance for points in the waning seconds. Wetjen tallied another impressive punt return down to the Scarlet Knights’ 14, but ran out the clock in the process, forcing the Hawkeyes to settle for a 21-21 tie at the break.

Second Half

Both defenses opened the second half with stops much to the surprise of the capacity crowd at SHI Stadium. Max Llewellyn’s sack derailed Rutgers’ opening possession, while Iowa’s maiden drive ended with zero points after Drew Stevens badly missed a 40-yard field goal try.

Kaliakmanis and the Scarlet Knights appeared on the verge of breaking the seal late in the third quarter, but Patel’s 29-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Iowa defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett, and the contest remained tied at 21.

The Hawkeyes responded with a 10-play drive that lasted nearly five minutes. Facing 3rd and 5 from the Rutgers’ eight, Gronowski evaded the blitz and had tight end Zach Ortwerth for a walk-in touchdown, but the throw fell just short, and Iowa was forced to settle for a field goal, which Stevens made to give the Black and Gold their first lead since Wetjen’s touchdown.

The Scarlet Knights promptly answered the Hawkeyes’ scoring drive with one of their own, but this one resulted in a go-ahead touchdown and a 28-24 lead with 9:44 to play.

That left time for a gut-check drive for Gronowski and the offense, and they answered in a big-time way. A defensive holding call helped extend the drive, and Gronowski took full advantage with a 42-yard bomb to second-year wideout Dayton Howard.

“I’m not gonna tell you the call, but just kind of like a big box fade type,” Howard said. “He’s playing off man kind of quarters, but yeah, we just took our shot.”

Two plays later, Gronowski pushed Iowa back in front with a two-yard touchdown scamper, his second rushing score of the game.

Kaliakmanis and Rutgers still had time to respond, but the Iowa defense made sure that wouldn’t happen. Facing 3rd and 8 from his own 27, Kaliakmanis dropped back to throw and was rocked by Llewellyn, forcing his pass to float up in the air, where it was intercepted by linebacker Jaxon Rexroth, the Hawkeyes’ first takeaway of the season.

That gave Iowa a short field, where Gronowski collected a one-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak to put the game out of reach.

“It was an awesome day,” Gronowski said. “It’s a great step in the right direction offensively, and I still feel like there’s so much more room to improve. on the passing side and the rushing attack as well.”

Up next

The Hawkeyes return to Kinnick Stadium next Saturday for a matchup with No. 19 Indiana. The Hoosiers are 3-0 on the season and will take on No. 9 Illinois on Saturday evening. Kickoff on Sept. 27 is set for 2:30 p.m. on Peacock.