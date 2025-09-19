The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Iowa Volleyball falls to Iowa State

The Iowa Hawkeyes played in a 5 set thriller vs The Iowa State Cyclones in the annual Cyhawk series
Karch Smith, DITV Sports
September 19, 2025
Samantha DeFily
Iowa outside hitter Gia McGrew hits the ball during a volleyball game between Iowa and Iowa State at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. McGrew earned 13 kills. The Cyclones defeated the Hawkeyes 3-2.
