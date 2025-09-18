Kid Captain Liam Bartleson inspiring others while battling through apneic seizures

When Liam Bartleson was just two days old, doctors at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, Iowa, discovered he was experiencing apneic seizures. Liam was then transported to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.

While at the hospital, Liam was treated for four to six weeks before coming home. Once home, Liam’s seizures only became worse, reaching upwards of 200 per day.

Liam’s parents, Mitch Bartleson and Katy Montgomery, attempted to administer him rescue medication. That did not work. Liam was then taken to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines to find answers. Again, it was unsuccessful.

Katy received a phone call from one of the doctors they met while at the UI Children’s Hospital, asking them to return to find a diagnosis.

Liam was diagnosed with Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures in Infancy, or MMPSI. The now 11-year-old was then treated with an experimental cannabidiol trial, reducing his seizures.

“So then, when they finally found the CBD oil and the clonazepam that worked well together, that dramatically brought his seizures down,” Mitch said. “Like I said, upwards of a bad day was 200; now, a bad day for Liam is up to 50.”

“He still has them every day to this day,” Mitch continued. “But 200, we’ll definitely take the lesser number instead of trying to just medicate him up and not have our Liam.”

Some of Liam’s favorite things include going to the zoo, looking at the trees, and being outside in nature. His favorite animal is his service dog, Miko. Liam also likes every color, so he doesn’t have a specific one narrowed down as his favorite.

“I think any color, honestly, just grabs his eyes,” Katy said. “He loves it.”

The family said the experience with the doctors and nurses at the UI Children’s Hospital was outstanding.

“I think Liam would like to answer that question,” Katy responded as Liam cracked a smile. “He would tell you they [the nurses] are all his girlfriends.”

“From the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, to the coaching staff, to the players,” Mitch said. “Everybody has been amazing to work with. The day we were there for the spring game, it was just top-notch.”

Liam currently lives at home in Altoona and returns to Iowa City periodically for check-ins with his neurologist and visits with his doctors.

Mitch and Katy were honored to see Liam selected as a kid captain this season, and said it has been part of their dream for Liam to be someone who can inspire other families and kids who are battling through similar situations.

“From the day he was born, he’s always had seizures every day,” Mitch said. “He senses that we’ve [his family] never given up on him, nor will we ever give up on him. So he fights, and he’s resilient.”

“For us, every day is a gift to have Liam with us,” Mitch added. “Quality of life for him is our main priority, and our doctors are 100% in our corner with that, and they are amazing to work with.”