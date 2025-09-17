The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Charlie Kirk Remembered at Iowa

The UI Turning Point chapter held a vigil on Monday to remember the organization’s founder Charlie Kirk.
Ryan Lynch, DITV News
September 17, 2025
Reece Schrader
Students and Johnson County resident bow in prayer during Turning Point’s Candlelight Vigil in memory of political activist, Charlie Kirk, at Hubbard Park in Iowa City, IA on Monday, Sep 15, 2025.
