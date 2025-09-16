‘Hamilton’ is celebrating 10 years on Broadway

Previews began for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s highly-anticipated new musical on July 13, 2015, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. The show, the now beloved “Hamilton,” was instantly a hit.

“Hamilton” was nominated for 16 Tonys in 2016, winning 11 of them. It won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album and a Pulitzer Prize for drama the same year.

Ten years later, “Hamilton” is still running at Richard Rodgers Theatre. Leslie Odom Jr., who originated the role of Aaron Burr, is reprising his role through November, and tickets to see the show are selling for as much as $1,225.50 on the official ticketing website.

To celebrate the anniversary of “Hamilton,” or HamilTEN as Miranda has coined it, the musical will be available to watch in theaters.

Through its evolution,“Hamilton” has had a large impact on pop culture. One of the best examples of these changes is when you look up the founding fathers online, you will see photos of Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, and other original cast members of “Hamilton.”

Before “Hamilton” became as mainstream as it is now, early fans created animatics, or rough sketches animated over music, from the soundtrack. These fans also created fan art of the dramatized characters, which depicted the historical men as much more progressive figures than they actually were.

Nevaeh Brown, a third-year University of Iowa student and one of the early fans who had this experience, is excited “Hamilton” is growing more popular.

“I just think it’s fun that people are more accepting than they were about Hamilton in the past. It’s fun to be able to talk about it,” Brown said.

Throughout the past 10 years, the cast of “Hamilton” has stayed in the limelight on social media, with memes being made about them. The most popular post was a photo of Miranda biting his lip and other “Hamilton”-themed events, such as a cast performance over Zoom.

More recently, clips of songs have gone viral, including many snippets of “Non-Stop,” “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” and “The Reynolds Pamphlet.”

Now, “Hamilton” has taken over media outlets, especially TikTok, where the song “Best of Wives and Best of Women” is currently trending, with people dressing up in founding father regalia, pretending to be Alexander Hamilton as he sneaks out a window.

For other fans of “Hamilton,” the musical was a gateway to learning more about U.S. history.

“I’m a criminology major, so I kind of experience this in my classes, but it definitely shows history repeats itself,” Emily Olson, a second-year student at the UI, said.

Olson and her roommate, Yanna Krokos, said they frequently reenact scenes from “Hamilton” with each other.

“I have a class before Emily every day, so whenever I leave, I’m like, ‘Alexander, come back to sleep.’ It’s our whole personality right now. We put on two-man shows, too,” Krokos said.

Brown, Olson, and Krokos also said as they stream “Hamilton,” more of their friends are beginning to listen to the soundtrack.

As of Aug. 4, “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller said 4.6 million people have seen the production on stage. Brown, Olson, and Krokos are among millions of fans around the world celebrating the anniversary.