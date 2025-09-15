UI students react to launch of Cooper DeJean’s cereal brand

After earning monumental accolades from Unanimous First Team All-American to First-Team All-Big Ten during his time on the Iowa football team, former Hawkeye defensive back Cooper DeJean is giving back to the University of Iowa in his own way.

DeJean announced the launch of his new brand cereal, Coop’s Crunch, on Sept. 1 on his Instagram.

Proceeds from the cereal will go directly to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, the state’s nationally acclaimed and only comprehensive hospital for children.

The limited edition green cereal boxes can be purchased online at select Dick’s Sporting Goods and Hy-Vee stores.

Many UI students were unaware of the cereal’s launch, but were supportive when they were shown how the children’s hospital was factored in.

UI first-year student Griffin Carver was one of the unaware Hawkeye fans.

“It’s great, I’m all for the children’s hospital,” he said. “The wave being the best college football tradition is very fitting for the cereal. I’m really glad Cooper DeJean will represent us well at Iowa by giving all those proceeds back.”

Carver said when many players get to the professional level, they often forget their alma mater. The only other player he could recall embracing their Hawkeye pride is San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

“For a lot of players, their college is kind of lost in the dust,” he said. “So I think raising awareness to [the children’s hospital] when he’s where he is now is amazing.”

According to the cereal’s website, customers can complete online purchases of Coop’s Crunch in packs of two for $24.95 or packs of 12 for $119.95. Customers can also buy a custom cereal bowl on the website, costing $8.99.

For many students, the cereal has their attention, but it remains up in the air if they’ll actually go out and buy it.

Everett Kendall, a first-year student at the UI, said he appreciates the idea but doubts the cereal will fall into his breakfast bowl.

“I don’t really eat cereal, but I think it’s a pretty cool idea, especially if the proceeds go to the children’s hospital. It’s definitely a good look for him and the university,” he said.

Tyler Perritt, a first-year student at the UI, similarly doesn’t eat cereal but could see the custom bowls catching on among the students. He compared the bowls to Travis Scott’s 2019 line in partnership with Reese’s Puffs.

“I collected a couple of those boxes because they were cool and trendy,” he said. “This is something that could be one of those things where people start collecting some of them, which would be cool.”

More than the custom bowls, Perritt said he appreciates DeJean’s partnership with the children’s hospital.

“It shows Cooper DeJean’s character. He’s not in it just all for the money. He wants to make a good cause, leave a good footprint in the community,” he said.

DeJean isn’t the first former Hawkeye to find themselves on a custom Hy-Vee cereal box.

Hy-Vee launched “Caitlin’s Crunch Time” in 2024. The cereal showcased Caitlin Clark and benefitted the Caitlin Clark Foundation, which focuses on fostering youth education and sports.

Carver said he believes while similar partnerships can overshadow the actual cause the revenue goes towards, DeJean’s case highlights a genuine desire to benefit the children’s hospital.

“It depends on how they market and brand it, because a lot of times companies make the athlete the center focus, and then they leave a tiny little section about where it’s actually going.”

Customers can find a detailed description of the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital on the side of a box of Coop’s Crunch.

Although he’s now making waves with the Eagles, DeJean hasn’t forgotten the thousands of Hawkeye fans who continue to keep their own wave alive.