The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Word on the Street, Episode 14

Hannah Lipski, Grace Lathrop, Liz Schultz, Julia Rhodes, and Emma Calabro
September 15, 2025
Print this Story