The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV Arts & Culture: Englert Theatre Hosts Noah Reid’s Live Again Tour

Actor and singer-songwriter makes a stop in Iowa City for the first time at the historical Englert Theatre.
Hannah Lipski, DITV Arts & Culture
September 15, 2025
Print this Story