The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan

DITV: Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Assassinated

The right-wing commentator and activist was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.
Hannah Lipski, DITV News
September 11, 2025
