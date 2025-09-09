Q&A | Iowa goalkeeper Taylor Kane

The Daily Iowan: Your parents are in town, where are you going to eat in Iowa City?

Taylor Kane: I am a big fan of Baroncini. It’s a little hole in the wall Italian restaurant. It’s a really good spot to go.

Favorite pre-game hype music?

I definitely listen to the classic 2000’s throwback. It’s kind of a mix of like fun, energetic pop songs. I think the one I like specifically I always listen to is “No Hands” by Waka Flocka Flames.

Is there any music that you refuse to listen to?

I don’t think I’ve ever been asked that question before. I don’t think there’s any music I refuse to listen to but there’s definitely music that I am not as in touch with. Certain genres like rap. I don’t know a ton of rap songs but we always have some on in the locker room. I’ve definitely been exposed to a lot more Brazilian music over the years which has been fun.”

Any pre-game rituals or routines that you follow?

My kind of superstition is I always put my cleats on, then my gloves, and then my shin guards. Which is kind of uncommon. Normally people just put their shin guards on before but I don’t warm up with my shin guards so I put them on last.

Favorite stadium you’ve played at during your career here at Iowa?

Beating Iowa State last year was pretty cool. I like winning at Iowa State, that always feels good as a Hawkeye. I also think playing in UCLA is really fun. I am from California and UCLA was always the team to beat growing up in my mind.

If you could play any other sport at the Division I level, what would it be and why?

I would love to play volleyball. I absolutely love volleyball. Our team is big volleyball fans. We play a lot in the Spring and over the summer when we’re allowed to, but I would absolutely love to play volleyball.

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live?

I would probably live in Spain, and I think it’d be fun to live in Europe because you’d be able to travel to lots of other European countries.

Favorite season?

Fall. I absolutely love fall. I love soccer season and I love football season. It’s like the leaves are changing colors all up to the pumpkins and fall goodies.

Do you have any games that you’re particularly excited for this season?

Iowa State that’s obviously going to be a fun one. Then I would say our Minnesota game is always a really good battle. I’m excited to play them here again. We lost to them last year, but I like playing Minnesota. Also UCLA, especially since it will be nice. It’s going to be a little colder here and it’ll be warmer in California.