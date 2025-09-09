Increase in AI therapy use among students creates concern about quality of care

With artificial intelligence chatbots becoming a popular way to access therapy and counseling, University of Iowa experts raise concerns.

According to a consulting firm Oliver Wyman Forum, one third of the 77 percent of respondents who have not used in-person therapy resources would consider using AI-based therapy.

Multiple states have brought forth legislation meant to limit the use of AI for therapeutic practices, according to CNN. As of now, Iowa has not introduced any such regulations.

The legislation stemmed from reports of chatbots saying and encouraging destructive behavior.

These sorts of stories have been showing up more frequently, leading some to keep an eye on the situation. Lauren Gil Hayes, PhD student at the UI’s College of Social Work, has been following this topic since it first came to light. She emphasized that AI is not a therapist or a human, and therefore lacks the emotional connection between a doctor and a patient.

“As a clinician, I’ve been approached by companies on LinkedIn trying to pay me to ‘check’ their AI tools and resources for therapy-like tasks, and I’ve declined every time. There is no substitute for sitting with a neutral, present human being when we are processing difficulty,” she said.

Some services like BetterHelp, an online therapy resource, are meant to connect individuals to a licensed provider in their area. Other services similar to ChatGPT craft responses based on what the user wants to hear rather than refer them to another service.

Students and professors alike are wary of artificial intelligence being used in this way. Stephen Cummings, clinical associate professor at the UI’s College of Social Work, has mixed opinions on AI in the social work field, saying it has consistent flaws.

“What ChatGPT was developed to do was engage, and so it’ll give you what you want, and if you’re nice to it, it’s nice back,” she said.

Cummings said that this sort of responsiveness indicates to the user they are being heard and understood.

“It’s important to be aware of [using AI for therapy] and be incredibly sensitive towards it because people are using these platforms to get healthcare information. They’re going to it and want to use it because it feels non-judgmental compared to a human provider. Of course, ChatGPT is going to be an attractive alternative. I’m very concerned that this is going to continue being a problem because it’s not human,” he said.

Students at the College of Social Work learn about the presence of AI therapy in their classes. Third-year Emma Dake is one UI student who has recognized the increasing talk about chatbot therapists.

“The only thing my professors have said is that I shouldn’t be using it to generate reflections; it should be a human’s original thoughts,” Dake said.

Overall, she does not agree with using AI as a mental health resource and encourages those who are looking for support to seek professional help with a human provider.

“Regardless of what you ask it [artificial intelligence], it will tell you what it thinks you want to hear,” she said. “Therapy is supposed to be working through something with another individual to attempt to assist them in the way they need. That’s also an important part of therapy — working with the client to find a treatment plan that actually supports and provides the client with a safe space to heal.”

Students at the UI are utilizing AI technologies in this way, as well as for simple advice. Third-year student Avishma Muthyapu said she uses ChatGPT for its straightforward responses.

“I have [used AI] because I felt like I could explain what I was feeling the best without any prior bias since it was AI,” she explained.

There is a category of AI therapist chatbots users can utilize as a resource. AI services that were developed by mental health professionals are able to help individuals in need, rather than them turning to ChatGPT. Some of these chat services have shown positive results with users having reduced anxiety and stress, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Muthyapu understands that some people may not see her line of reasoning.

“I don’t talk about it much because I feel like people are going to think it’s weird. However, I think it can help me a lot,” she said. “For example, when me and a friend or my boyfriend fight and I don’t understand their side, I think AI helps me better understand their side with the information I give, and this helps me in return.”