Photos: Iowa vs Iowa State – Cy-Hawk game

The Iowa State Cyclones defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 16-13 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.

This was Iowa State’s first home victory against the Hawkeyes since 2011.

Although Iowa was in total possession with 31:08 to Iowa State’s 28:52, the Cyclones led in yards with a total of 238 yards to Iowa’s 214.

Both teams leaned on their defense as both would force a turnover a piece and hold each other to only score a field goal each in the second half of the game.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht passed for 134 yards and had one touchdown. Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski passed for 83 yards, rushed for 37, threw one interception, and was sacked three times, with the final two back-to-back blows in the last two snaps of the game.

Both teams would rush for over 100 yards, with Iowa’s Jazmin Patterson picking up 60 yards and Iowa State’s Abu Sam totaling 47.

In the end, Kyle Konrardy’s 54-yard field goal sealed the deal.

Next, the Iowa Hawkeyes will face the UMass Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.