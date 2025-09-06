The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa field hockey vs. Kent State

Mitchell Brinkmeyer, Photojournalist
September 6, 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ field hockey season continued in a game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Grant Field on Friday, Sep. 5. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Flashes 4-1.

After an exciting first half for the Hawkeyes in which they led 2-0, the Golden Flashes attempted to catch up in the third quarter, with Forward Emma Rolston scoring and bringing the score to 2-1. The Hawkeyes answered back, scoring once more in the third quarter and again in the fourth.

Iowa Junior Dionne van Aalsum scored all four points for the Hawkeyes, bringing their record to 2-1 after their loss to no. 2 ranked North Carolina on Sunday, Aug. 31.

The Hawkeyes play against Queens at Grant Field on Sunday, Sep. 7.

2025_09_05_FieldHockeyvKentSt_MB_0001
Mitchell Brinkmeyer
University of Iowa Hawkeyes Field Hockey Forward Dionne van Aalsun leads the team to midfield after a successful goal against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Grant Field on Friday, Sep 5, 2025. The Hawkeyes won against Kent State, 4-1. Van Aalsun scored all four points for the Hawkeyes. (Mitchell Brinkmeyer / The Daily Iowan)
Print this Story