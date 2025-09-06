Photos: Iowa field hockey vs. Kent State

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ field hockey season continued in a game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Grant Field on Friday, Sep. 5. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Flashes 4-1.

After an exciting first half for the Hawkeyes in which they led 2-0, the Golden Flashes attempted to catch up in the third quarter, with Forward Emma Rolston scoring and bringing the score to 2-1. The Hawkeyes answered back, scoring once more in the third quarter and again in the fourth.

Iowa Junior Dionne van Aalsum scored all four points for the Hawkeyes, bringing their record to 2-1 after their loss to no. 2 ranked North Carolina on Sunday, Aug. 31.

The Hawkeyes play against Queens at Grant Field on Sunday, Sep. 7.