Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Butler

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Butler Bulldogs 3-0 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

University of Iowa player Alyssa Worden had a career best 11 kills, followed by teammate Hannah Whittingstall, who had 9 kills. The Hawkeyes totaled 52 kills and 51 digs, while the Bulldogs recorded 28 kills and 37 digs. This win ends Butler’s winning streak, with their record now being 3-1. This also marks the first time the Hawkeyes have gone 4-0 since the 2015-16 season, where they started 5-0 before falling to Butler.

The Hawkeyes will face Illinois State next at the Xtream Arena on Friday, Sept. 5.