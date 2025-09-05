The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Butler

Cody Atkinson, Photojournalist
September 5, 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Butler Bulldogs 3-0 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

University of Iowa player Alyssa Worden had a career best 11 kills, followed by teammate Hannah Whittingstall, who had 9 kills. The Hawkeyes totaled 52 kills and 51 digs, while the Bulldogs recorded 28 kills and 37 digs. This win ends Butler’s winning streak, with their record now being 3-1. This also marks the first time the Hawkeyes have gone 4-0 since the 2015-16 season, where they started 5-0 before falling to Butler.

The Hawkeyes will face Illinois State next at the Xtream Arena on Friday, Sept. 5.

The Iowa Hawkeye's Volleyball team runs out to face the Butler Bulldogs at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. Butler was the first opponent Iowa faced in the Kwik Star Klassic. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bulldogs 3-0, extending their win streak to 4-0 to start the season.
