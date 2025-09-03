Sami Scheetz announces run for full term on the Linn County Board of Supervisors

Linn County Supervisor Sami Scheetz announced Wednesday a run for a full term on the Linn County Board of Supervisors.

He was appointed on April 1 to fill the vacancy left by Ben Rogers, who had served since 2009.

Scheetz originally sought public office on the stance that the government can and should deliver for the working class.

“Some of the most vulnerable people in our community are being used as a punching bag by politicians looking to score points,” he said. “Linn County residents deserve better.”

Scheetz’s goal is to build a stronger, more inclusive county, according to a press release sent to The Daily Iowan.

“Local government is often the front line for those most in need. Whether it’s food assistance, health care access, housing support, or community-based intervention, strengthening and protecting this safety net from attacks at the state and federal level will remain one of my top priorities,” Scheetz said.

Scheetz served in the Iowa House of Representatives, where he championed and secured funding for the Choose Iowa Food Purchasing Program, connecting local farmers with schools, food banks, and families to expand access to fresh, local food.

Before joining the board of supervisors, he was also a union organizer with Teamsters Local 238, a collection of people in Iowa completing tasks such as answering 911 calls and working with political candidates.

A formal campaign kickoff event is to be hosted by Scheetz this fall.