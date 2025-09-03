The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

ICE Protests in Cedar Rapids

Community members and protesters rally outside the Homeland Security Office in Cedar Rapids, urging changes to immigration policies in support of families.
Liz Schultz, DITV News
September 3, 2025
Samantha DeFily
An attendee holds up a sign during a protest at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cedar Rapids office Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. Protesters showed up to support four immigrant families that went for their check-ins with ICE.
Print this Story