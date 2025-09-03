Coralville resident announces bid for Coralville City Council

Coralville will see a new, up-and-coming candidate for City Council, as Deb Gill announces a run for Coralville City Councilor in the Nov. 4 election.

The Coralville resident announced her bid late Tuesday and is looking to continue serving her community.

Gill previously served as a financial analyst at the University of Iowa’s Treasury Operations, a department providing services such as banking and cash management, investment, and other university related expenses

Gill has been a volunteer in her community since 1978 and has been a member of the Friends of the Coralville Library for 42 years.

She has also served on the board of the District Parent Organization and is an active member of the National T.T.T. Society, a women’s service organization, working to provide elementary-aged girls with the ability to pursue camping opportunities, according to a press release sent to The Daily Iowan.

Gill said she is in support of the new local option sales tax, given that the Coral Ridge Shopping Mall, located at 1451 Coral Ridge Ave, is a “shopping destination for all of Southeastern Iowa.”

Gill said she supports the construction of the Forevergreen Road to help improve traffic flow, and the new recreation center in Coralville. She also expressed her desire to support Coralville’s police, fire, and other city departments.

“As a politically neutral candidate I am interested in serving on the council to make decisions that will benefit the City of Coralville,” Gill said.