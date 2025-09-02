Point/Counterpoint: Who will be Iowa football’s breakout player this season?

Dayton Howard

Iowa second-year wide receiver Dayton Howard will be a breakout football player this season, ready to pounce on an opportunity as golden as an “On Iowa!” shirt.

The Hawkeye offense is long overdue for a breakout star — someone to carry the momentum left by Kaleb Johnson. Howard is a stellar candidate to earn some attention of his own this year.

For starters, there’s the physical statistics. While the average size of an NCAA wide receiver varies, Howard’s 6-foot-5 build makes him 215 pounds of potential offensive lethality.

Howard’s track record as far back as high school is also one that shows steady growth. The Kansas City, Missouri, native made some waves his sophomore year with 150 receiving yards and four touchdowns, earning him second-team all-conference honors.

By his senior year, those numbers were 760 yards and 13 touchdowns, not to mention first-team all-district honors to go with his all-conference nomination.

Similarly, Howard’s college career has the chance to follow the same track. Even with Iowa’s lackluster offense last season, the Park Hill High School alum managed four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.

Howard has the size and skill to be an offensive weapon, and his high school and early college careers both show a track record of consistency and reliability.

When Iowa needs a hero this year, Howard will answer the call. Averaging 15.5 yards per catch last season despite a struggling offense, he will most definitely be the Hawkeyes’ breakout player in 2025.

Koen Entringer

From a viral chase down tackle on a punt return in the 2023 Big Ten Championship to reciting the Nile Kinnick Heisman speech played before each home game, Koen Entringer has shown flashes of becoming a staple on the Hawkeye defense.

Last season, the third-year safety tallied 18 total tackles in 12 games, one interception, and one pass break-up. His first career start came on Oct. 19 against Michigan State, where he recorded the first interception of his career.

Entringer’s versatility to play multiple positions in the secondary makes him the perfect candidate for a breakout season. The junior is projected to be the starting strong safety in 2025 and will become one of the main leaders on the

Iowa defense.

Entringer’s outstanding work ethic and hustle will certainly become a fan favorite in Iowa City. His 6-foot-1, 211-pound stature combined with blazing speed offers a mix of ball-hawking ability and hard-hitting potential.

With uncertainty at the linebacker position this season, I believe that Entringer will finish in the top five on the team in total tackles. With free safety Xavier Nwankpa roaming over the top, Entringer will be freed up to play closer to the box and rack up tackles in the run game.

With 31 career games under his belt, Entringer is more than ready to step into a starting role. The junior was one of two in his class to be named to the 2025 Player Council, a group selected by the coaching staff to assist in decision-making and formulating team policies.

With his physical abilities and hard-working mindset, Entringer will break out as one of the best players on the Iowa roster this season and potentially become one of the best defensive backs in the

Big Ten.