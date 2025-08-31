Photos: Iowa vs Albany

Iowa defeated Albany, 34-7, during a football game at a sold-out Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

The season-opener allowed Hawkeye fans to get a feel for this year’s team, with plenty of anticipation surrounding new quarterback Mark Gronowski.

Gronowski completed the opener with just 44 passing yards and was quick to hold himself accountable for his performance in a press conference following the game.

Iowa kicker Drew Stevens began the game with a 28-yard field goal, scoring Iowa’s first points of the season.

Additionally, first-year running back Xavier Williams caught some key action. The redshirt freshman had 122 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts in his first collegiate game.

Iowa plays Iowa State next on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Jack Trice Stadium.