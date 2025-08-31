The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Week 1 Kid Captain

Nolan Stevenson was injured in a farm accident when he was six years old. Now, he leads the Hawkeyes onto the the field as the Kid Captain for Week 1.
Ryan Paris, DITV Sports
August 31, 2025
