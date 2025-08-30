Live updates | Iowa football opens 2025 season against Albany

The Iowa football team is back to the gridiron, taking on the Albany Great Danes in the 2025 season-opener at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are looking to rebound from a disappointing 8-5 mark in 2024 and hope their offense can take the next step under second-year offensive coordinator Tim Lester.

Iowa entered the week in good health, but CBS reported that second-year wide receiver Reece Vander Zee suffered a foot injury and will miss roughly the first month of the season. The Hawkeyes will also be without fellow second-year wideout Jarriett Buie due to an undisclosed injury.

This is the first-ever meeting between Iowa and Albany. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.

COIN TOSS: Iowa wins the coin toss. They elect to receive to start the game.

1Q 8:51: IOWA 3, ALBANY 0 – The Hawkeyes get down to the Albany 10-yard line but failed to secure a touchdown. Kicker Drew Stevens converted the 28-yard field goal to give Iowa its first points of the game.

1Q 6:42: IOWA 3, ALBANY 0 – The Great Danes go 3-and-out on its first drive of the game and punt it 42 yards down to the Iowa 25.

1Q 4:37: IOWA 3, ALBANY 0 – The Hawkeyes lose eight yards on its second drive (Mark Gronowski sacked) and are forced to punt after just three plays. Dakin boots the football 47 yards down to the Albany 32.

1Q 2:19: IOWA 3, ALBANY 0 – Albany got down to the 50-yard like before punter Owen Lawson sent the ball 35 yards down to the Iowa 15. The Hawkeyes begin its third drive of the quarter.

1Q 1:24: IOWA 3, ALBANY 0 – Iowa’s third drive of the game lasted less than a minute after Gronowski’s pass to Seth Anderson that initially went for a first down was overturned due to the pass hitting the ground. Dakin punted the ball 53 yards to the Albany 32.

2Q 11:33: ALBANY 7, IOWA 3 – Great Danes quarterback Jack Shields led a 9-play, 68-yard drive capped off with a 9-yard pass to wide receiver Lasalle Rose Jr. for the first touchdown of the game. Kicker James Bozek nails the extra point.

2Q 7:28: IOWA 10, ALBANY 7 – Touchdown Iowa! The Hawkeyes complete a 7-play, 65-yard drive – almost all yardage gained on the ground – with a three-yard rush from running back Xavier Williams to regain the lead. Kicker Drew Stevens converts the extra point.

2Q 4:40: IOWA 10, ALBANY 7 – Iowa’s defense limited Albany to its own 62, and Lawson punted the ball 40 yards to the Iowa 22. Punt returner Kaden Wetjen returned it 17 yards to the Iowa 39.

2Q 1:51: IOWA 17, ALBANY 7 – Williams takes off for a 43-yard run down the left sideline to get Iowa down to the Albany 9. On 4th-and-goal at the 2, Gronowski completes his first touchdown pass to Wetjen, who also secures his first receiving touchdown. Stevens secures the extra point.

HALFTIME: IOWA 17, ALBANY 7 – The Hawkeyes accumulated 160 rushing yards (Williams owns 93 of them off six carries) as it holds a 10-point lead heading into the break. That includes nine first downs and going 4-of-8 on third down attempts.

3Q 13:56: IOWA 17, ALBANY 7 – The Great Danes go for 3-and-out to start the second half and Lawson bots the ball 36 yards down to the Iowa 40. Good position for the Hawkeyes to begin its first drive of the second half.

3Q 5:27: IOWA 24, ALBANY 7 – After 14 plays and 60 yards over 8:28, Mark Gronowski completes the drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown. Stevens makes the extra point as the Hawkeyes go up two scores and a field goal.

3Q 4:16: IOWA 24, ALBANY 7 – Albany faced its third 3-and-out for the game and was forced to punt. Lawson sent the ball 60 yards – his longest of the night – down to the Iowa 14.

4Q 14:18: IOWA 27, ALBANY 7 – Mark Gronowski was replaced by backup quarterback Hank Brown. due to cramping. The Hawkeyes failed to pick up a first down with Brown, and Stevens followed up with a career-long 55-yard field goal.

4Q 10:36: IOWA 27, ALBANY 7 – Albany ran four plays (one extra due to an Iowa penalty) before punting the ball 36 yards to the Iowa 34. The Hawkeyes maintain a firm grip on the lead as the clock winds down.

4Q 3:42: IOWA 34, ALBANY 7 – Brown completes his first full drive as a Hawkeye with a one-yard rushing score to cap off a 12-play, 66-yard drive. Stevens knocks in another extra point as Iowa puts the final touches on the victory.

4Q 1:50: IOWA, 34, ALBANY 7 – The Great Danes are pushed to its fourth 3-and-out for the contest as Lawson logs a game-high 75-yard punt. Iowa wide receiver and punt returner Sam Phillips takes the punt back 46 yards down to the Albany 47.

FINAL: IOWA 34, ALBANY 7 – Despite a subpar Iowa passing game with 48 air yards, its 313 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, along with Albany being held scoreless after the first quarter, fueled the Hawkeyes to an opening night victory. With the win, Kirk Ferentz secure his 205th win, tying Woody Hayes for the most wins all-time in the Big Ten.

