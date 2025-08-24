The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: On Iowa! Class of 2029

Cody Atkinson, Photojournalist
August 24, 2025

On Iowa! week ran from Sunday, Aug. 17, through Aug. 24 for the thousands of new University of Iowa Students. The University, on their website, states that the goals of the event are to allow upcoming Hawkeyes to make friends, discover Iowa traditions, prepare for classes, and explore the campus and student organizations.

The week-long event has a wide variety of activities for students to engage in. The week starts slow with the Hawkeye Welcome, where students meet their peers in the same college and get an overview of what their experience will be like. The week then ramps up as the days go on, starting with college-specific events where students can meet their faculty, then more university-wide events like the magic shows and karaoke. At the end of the week is when things are in full steam, with the Block I photo, President’s Party, and Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium with convocation speakers President Wilson and Freshman Lexi Vásquez.

During President Wilson’s speech, she had two pieces of advice to give: “My first piece of advice, ask for help. Don’t be afraid to ask for help… My second piece of advice is, make friends with someone who is different from you… Meet someone from a different part of the world, or even the country, or even a different part of Iowa.”

2025_08_23_OnIowa_CA0001
Clara Jarecke
Students wave to the drone taking the block I photo on the pentacrest in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The Block I photo was moved from Kinnick Stadium to the Pentacrest in 2022.
