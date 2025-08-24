Photos: On Iowa! Class of 2029

On Iowa! week ran from Sunday, Aug. 17, through Aug. 24 for the thousands of new University of Iowa Students. The University, on their website, states that the goals of the event are to allow upcoming Hawkeyes to make friends, discover Iowa traditions, prepare for classes, and explore the campus and student organizations.

The week-long event has a wide variety of activities for students to engage in. The week starts slow with the Hawkeye Welcome, where students meet their peers in the same college and get an overview of what their experience will be like. The week then ramps up as the days go on, starting with college-specific events where students can meet their faculty, then more university-wide events like the magic shows and karaoke. At the end of the week is when things are in full steam, with the Block I photo, President’s Party, and Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium with convocation speakers President Wilson and Freshman Lexi Vásquez.

During President Wilson’s speech, she had two pieces of advice to give: “My first piece of advice, ask for help. Don’t be afraid to ask for help… My second piece of advice is, make friends with someone who is different from you… Meet someone from a different part of the world, or even the country, or even a different part of Iowa.”