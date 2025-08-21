The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Iowa State Fair-Well

The 2025 Iowa State Fair wraps up another year with rides, award-winning food, animals, and the people.
Elizabeth Schultz, DITV News
August 21, 2025
