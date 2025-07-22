Review | Superman is a symbol of hope again.

Superman is back.

James Gunn’s rendition of DC’s Superman was exhilarating, and truth be told, a little refreshing to see.

As a die-hard Marvel fan, I was excited to see the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy director tackle such a familiar, iconic story. And so, I would say the biggest accomplishment of Gunn’s version is that it restores the heart and humanity of one of our most beloved heroes.

Gunn brings every character to life. But the character that left me the most content — and arguably the most important — was of Superman himself. He is cheesy, bright, humble, and, above all, complex.

The Previous versions of Superman’s story were always missing something. The most prominent example is Henry Cavill in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. Snyder captured Superman’s physicality perfectly and showed his self-seriousness. However, a vital aspect of his character that many films, except this one, overlook is that Superman grew up as a regular boy: Clark Kent. With the quiet conversations and conflict as Kent and the bold action as Superman, the perfect word to describe him is human.

He may be from Krypton, he may have laser vision and super-strength, but this Superman is genuine, not arrogant. As Corenswet himself said in an interview, Superman is not supposed to look intimidating. He should be someone you can ask for directions on the street. Cue the choice to wear the red trunks.

I will admit that my knowledge of DC Comics is minimal, and perhaps not at all times accurate. But one character I do know is Superman. And I know that he is supposed to be selfless, for he is a symbol of hope. And David Corenswet? He is Superman. From saving a squirrel to the entire world, his character is what the world needs right now.

Now, as for other performances, I was genuinely astonished by Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor. I’ve been a fan of Hoult since his About a Boy and Warm Bodies days, so I can say that this was my favorite performance by him to date. Without any spoilers, I can say that his hatred and envy transcend the screen in every effort to break his enemy’s morale.

Another notable aspect? The music.

Gunn might have toned down the amount of needle drops, but since Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” in Guardians 2, I knew they would be good. The contrast of Mr. Terrific’s high-stakes, no-nonsense fighting to Noah and the Whale’s “5 Years Time” was straight out of the comics. It was the first time Lois Lane was experiencing such violence and action outside her reporting for the Daily Planet.

The second needle drop solidified a four-and-a-half star on Letterboxd from me. The soundtrack and music are what set the tone of the movie, and with the eleven major installments of Superman in mind, audiences might have expected a Superman film that takes itself too seriously. Instead, we got Teddybears and Iggy Pop’s “Punkrocker,” as Superman watches memories from his childhood and adoptive parents, an unexpected, beautifully executed choice.

Super-human speed, strength, and freeze-breath aside, the real moral superpower of this movie was good journalism. Throughout the movie, the question of ethical investigative journalism is at the core of the conflict. Lois challenges Clark on the morality of interviewing himself for a source, while also pressing him with defensive questions, even if she may agree with his actions.

This movie didn’t just reboot a franchise. It showed us why we make superhero movies in the first place. It is the belief that strength can be kind and that truth still matters.